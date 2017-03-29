Five killed in Pietermaritzburg shooting incident

Five people were killed in a shooting incident in Hilton, Pietermaritzburg, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

ER24 said paramedics arrive on the scene in Hilton shortly after 2am, where they found five men, believed to be suspects, in a veld next to the road.

“Upon assessment, they found that the men showed no signs of life and were later declared dead by paramedics,” said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

“It is understood that a policeman was wounded in the face during the shooting incident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his colleagues.”

Vermaak said police were investigating. However, comment could not be immediately obtained from the police.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.