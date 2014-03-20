DA sets ball rolling to impeach Zuma over abuse

DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko said Thuli Madonsela’s findings showed Zuma put himself ahead of the masses. She said the impeachment of Zuma was the correct action against the abuse of public money.

“It should be noted that an impeachment process is without precedent in this democratic South Africa,” Mazibuko said.

The findings of the report indicated that Zuma’s conduct in relation to the implementation of the upgrades may have been unethical and in violation of the Executive Ethics Code.

“Impeachment refers to the power the National Assembly holds, in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution, to remove the president from office. This is done if he has acted in serious violation of the Constitution or the law,” Mazibuko said.

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota said Zuma lied to Parliament by saying he did not know anything about the Nkandla upgrade processes. He said Zuma must be charged for “his involvement” in the security upgrades.

Bongani Msomi of the United Democratic Movement described Zuma as an embarrassment to South Africa. “Zuma is an embarrassment to the country respected by other nations because of the Nelson Mandela’s legacy.”