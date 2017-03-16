 
menu
South Africa 16.3.2017 10:46 pm

Woman electrocuted in Bophelong

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

ER24 paramedics said the woman was fixing a plug when she sustained a shock.

A woman, believed to be in her 40s died on Thursday, in the Bophelong settlement in Gauteng, after she was electrocuted, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that paramedics were called to the scene by residents who tried to assist her.

“Upon their arrival, paramedics found the woman lying inside her home, showing no signs of life. Paramedics quickly assessed the woman and found that she had already succumbed to her injuries. Sadly, nothing could be done for the woman and she was declared dead on the scene,” he said.

“It is believed that the woman had been attempting to fix a plug when she sustained the shock. Members of the community came running to her aid when they heard her screams.”

He said that local authorities were on the scene to investigate.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Man arrested for rape of mentally ill granny 14.7.2018
Fochville bus collision leaves two dead, 29 injured 9.7.2018
Truck and two taxis collide, leaving two dead and 20 injured 9.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.