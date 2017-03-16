Woman electrocuted in Bophelong

A woman, believed to be in her 40s died on Thursday, in the Bophelong settlement in Gauteng, after she was electrocuted, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that paramedics were called to the scene by residents who tried to assist her.

“Upon their arrival, paramedics found the woman lying inside her home, showing no signs of life. Paramedics quickly assessed the woman and found that she had already succumbed to her injuries. Sadly, nothing could be done for the woman and she was declared dead on the scene,” he said.

“It is believed that the woman had been attempting to fix a plug when she sustained the shock. Members of the community came running to her aid when they heard her screams.”

He said that local authorities were on the scene to investigate.

– African News Agency

