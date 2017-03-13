25 children injured in bus crash

As many as 25 children were hurt when a bus and car crashed along the R114 in Mnandi, north of Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said, after the crash, paramedics assessed the children, aged between 10 and 14. They found that 25 of them had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“Fortunately, no serious or fatal injuries,” said Meiring. Paramedics treated the injured and took them to hospitals in the area.

The cause of the collision is yet be established. Local authorities are investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)