ANC will force DA out of office in PE, says Lungisa

The African National Congress in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro will take aim at the Democratic Alliance-led coalition government and march to City Hall “almost every day” in an attempt to cripple the new city leadership, newly elected ANC regional executive committee (REC) chairman Andile Lungisa said on Sunday.

It was the REC’s responsibility to mobilise communities in an attempt to get mayor Athol Trollip to “fall”, he told reporters at a media briefing after the ANC’s Nelson Mandela Bay regional elective conference.

“The people we are going to get close to are the people who are running city hall because they are cutting services to our people. Those people are not our friends, we are going to visit them every day with our communities. We are going to march every day with our communities, we are going to march every day visiting them at city hall until they decide to leave,” Lungisa said.

He claimed that under the DA-led coalition government the people of the townships were not receiving basic services as opposed to the more upmarket areas, such as Summerstrand, where the streets were “swept daily”. The ANC caucus in council led by Bicks Ndoni would remain “as is”, the former ANC Youth League deputy leader said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter