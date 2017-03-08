DA to ask Ipid to probe SAPS over OR Tambo heist

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will call on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to investigate the SA Police Service (Saps) for possibly being involved in a heist that took place at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night.

It was reported that R24 million in cash may have been stolen from an SAA cargo plane at the airport by people who approached the plane in a marked police vehicle.

There are allegations that it was “an inside job”, with some accusing the SAPS of involvement.

“The DA will write to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to request that it conducts a thorough investigation into whether or not South African Police Service (SAPS) members or assets were involved in the heist at OR Tambo International Airport last night.

“The DA will also submit parliamentary questions to find out how many SAPS vehicles and firearms have been found to have been used for criminal activity, as well as how many SAPS members have been found guilty of criminal offences.

“Furthermore, the DA will be submitting questions to the ministers of police and transport to determine the state of security at our country’s airports.

“The use of a police vehicle in this incident is extremely concerning and could point to the involvement of corrupt cops.

“SAPS should be protecting the lives and property of South Africa’s people and we should not be seeing the use of official resources by corrupt cops to enrich themselves.”

Incidents of robbery committed by people in police uniform are popular in South Africa. In 2015, a gang of house robbers dressed in police uniform stormed homes in Umkomaas, KwaZulu-Natal, looting property.

In November 2016, police arrested four suspects during a well-coordinated, crime intelligence-driven operation that was conducted in Mahwelereng Cluster in Limpopo. The suspects were found with police uniforms and firearms that included a revolver, 9mm Norinco, PTB Schmidt Baby Brown and Carrero Astelara pump action.