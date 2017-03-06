Zuma hails women’s empowerment at IORA Business Summit

President Jacob Zuma has hailed the empowerment of women, which has been declared one of the key priorities of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the Presidency said on Monday.

Speaking at the first Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Business Summit, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Zuma said it was encouraging that “this summit will look into issues such as Empowering Women in Business through Innovation, Digital Connectivity and Access to Finance”.

The President said this move would address the inclusion of women in the access to business opportunities in the Blue Economy within the IORA region.

He said the theme “IORA: Building Partnerships for Sustainable and Equitable Economic Growth” was appropriate for the business summit, which brings together business leaders, communities and governments of the region to share ideas and exchange views on how to grow and develop economies sustainably.

“South Africa is very proud to belong to the IORA and to have been a founding member. The celebration of this 20th anniversary of the Association is an important tribute to the memory of our former President Nelson Mandela,” said Zuma.

“He was one of the pioneers of this organisation, and believed in its importance and role in uniting nations that are bound together by the Indian Ocean in particular, and South-South Cooperation in general.”

Zuma said there were other issues “that we need to look at as we strengthen economic cooperation in the region in line with the theme and focus of the summit”.

He said the leaders of the Indian Ocean Rim Association had correctly adopted the Blue or Ocean Economy as a top priority for generating employment and ensuring sustainability in business and economic models.

“In South Africa, from the year 2014, we decided to actively promote economic development from our oceans,” said Zuma.

“We launched a programme called Operation Phakisa Ocean Economy, bringing together business, labour, academia and government to intensively work together to develop a national programme to further develop and expand the country’s ocean economy.

“It is estimated that the Blue Economy in our country could contribute around 13 billion US dollars to our GDP, and create a million jobs by 2033.”

Zuma said priority sectors identified within this programme were Marine Manufacturing and Marine Transport, Aquaculture, Oil and Gas Exploration, Marine Protection and Governance.

He said to date, the overall progress of the Ocean Economy drive included unlocking investments amounting to more than seven billion rands in the Ocean Economy.

“This has created close to seven thousand jobs in various sectors. This national strategy is well aligned to the priorities of the Indian Ocean Rim Association. We look forward to exploring further and deeper cooperation in these areas,” said Zuma.

“There is a need for us to not only optimise and develop country Ocean Economy Strategies. We must also appreciate the need for Regional initiatives within our sub-Regions of the Indian Ocean Rim Association.”

The African Union declared 2015 to 2025 as the Decade of the African Seas and Oceans. The strategic context of this initiative is the 2050 Africa Integrated Maritime Strategy, aimed at improving maritime conditions and benefits for the respective countries.

“The African maritime strategy is based on the realisation that we can generate enormous wealth from Africa’s seas and oceans. We can ensure job creation, food security and enhanced dignity for all our citizens and future generations,” said Zuma.

He called for increased and more strategic cooperation between Member States and Dialogue Partners to find efficient and more innovative ways of sharing knowledge, expertise and capacity building in the Blue Economy priority areas.

“This includes areas such as seaport and shipping, offshore oil, gas and mineral exploration, fisheries and aquaculture, as well as marine renewable energy.”

Zuma also noted that there were changes going on in the world that could impact on IORA.

“We are meeting at the time of continued uncertainty in the global economy, with the global economy continuing to underperform,” the President said.

“We are also observing growing push backs against globalisation and trade agreements. There is also an indication that inclusive growth remains elusive globally.”

Zuma said nations would not have sustainable growth if some sectors of their respective populations felt left behind and were also not benefitting from economic activities and developments in their own regions.

“We are also bearing witness to what is characterised as digital transformation or ‘Fourth Industrialisation’ in the global economy. This fourth industrial revolution across the world is unfortunately uneven and reflects a deep and wide global ‘digital divide’.”

Zuma said digital transformation would have significant implications for jobs, skills and economic development broadly.

“This challenge calls for greater investment in education and skills development, so that our peoples, especially the youth, can benefit from the fourth industrial revolution.

“As we move forward, let us continue to be guided by IORA’s core principles and objectives, and ensure that this partnership generates opportunities that will benefit our peoples now and also generations to come.

“We trust that this summit will generate lasting linkages amongst our business chambers and boost ongoing working relationships to benefit the various economies. We wish you all successful deliberations,” concluded Zuma.