South Africa 4.3.2017 02:53 pm

Man dies in light aircraft crash in Gauteng

ANA
March 4 - A man was killed in a microlight aircraft crash on a farm in Suikerbosrand in the Meyerton area south of Johannesburg on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24

The pilot of the light aircraft had burnt to death, according to paramedics.

A man was killed in a microlight aircraft crash on a farm in Suikerbosrand in the Meyerton area south of Johannesburg on Saturday morning, Gauteng paramedics said.

The owner of a farm in Suikerbosrand informed the fire department of the crash after hearing a loud explosion around 8am, ER24 spokeswoman Annine Dormehl said.

“Unfortunately nothing could be done to save the man as ER24 paramedics found the pilot of the light aircraft had burnt to death. ER24 was notified of the incident by Midvaal fire services. Local authorities were also on the scene for further investigations,” Dormehl said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Three dead, two critically injured in Limpopo car crash

