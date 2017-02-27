Lindiwe Zulu to launch SA’s biggest online showcase of craft and design

Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu on Monday announced the launch of an online platform, which is geared towards becoming South Africa’s biggest website dedicated to showcasing craft and design products made in the country.

The launch will take place on Tuesday at the Cape Craft and Design Institute (CCDI) in Cape Town.

In a statement, Zulu, said the website (www.peek.org.za) will be a search and connect that is free to use and will open up access to new markets for the many small craft and design businesses.

“The website has been piloted since August 2016 with small businesses and currently has over 100 businesses listed and over 450 products showcased. It has already received over 35 000 views in its pilot phase,” said Zulu.

“This platform was spearheaded by the CCDI and funded through the Craft Customised Sector Programme of the Department of Small Business Development.”

Zulu said the Craft Customised Sector Programme is a fund disbursed to provincial hubs and agencies to support and grow creative enterprises in the craft sector in South Africa.

The Programme has been in existence since 2007 and has been contributing to government’s commitment to rapid economic transformation.

“The Peek website is an important addition to the physical market access opportunities on a global platform. It facilitates access for small businesses to local markets, key national and international trade and consumers,” said Zulu.

Zulu, urged creative businesses to sign up for the Peek site by registering as a business member on the free national database at www.ccdi.org.za and once registered, businesses can directly access Peek to upload products.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.