Search on for two hikers lost in KZN nature reserve

A search is continuing for two hikers who got lost in bad weather in the Umtamvuna Nature Reserve near Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

Shortly after 8.10pm on Saturday, an NSRI Port Edward rescue team joined the South African Police Service (SAPS) search and rescue, GB Med Security, local farmers, and the Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife Park rangers searching for the two men, NSRI Port Edward station commander John Nicholas said.

The two, a doctor from Amanzimtoti and a pastor from Durban, were overdue from a hike at the Umtamvuna Nature Reserve and believed to have been on the one of the “Long Walk” trails. They had been expected back at around 4pm, but after they failed to return family members grew concerned and raised the alarm, he said.

An extensive search throughout the night revealed no sign of the two men and the search continued from first light on Sunday with a police K-9 search and rescue team joining in the search.

“During Sunday morning communications by cellphone was established with the two hikers confirming that they were safe but lost while hiking the Nkonka Trail in thick mist and rain, after losing the trail in thick mist and rain and nightfall while on the trail and slow progress because of weather.”

The search party was continuing the search, Nicholas said.

– African News Agency (ANA)