Even ANC members spreading ‘lies’ about Molefe

The ANC in North West released a statement on Saturday cautioning against alleged misinformation against their newest nomination to parliament, Brian Molefe.

According to the statement, there has been “misinformation” that Molefe is not a member of the ANC in the province or a resident of Bokome Bophirima.

“For the record, Cde Brian is an ANC member in good standing of Ward 29 in Hartebeespoortdam in Madibeng Local Municipality.”

The statement revealed that these alleged untruths were coming from an ANC member, who was named as former ANC Bokone Bophirima deputy provincial chairperson China Dodovu.

The provincial leader called on Dodovu to substantiate his allegations about Molefe.

The statement went on to list the past achievements of Molefe and explained that his “credentials are unquestionable”.

Sending him to parliament was therefore about not losing his “skills or expertise” after he resigned from Eskom as its CEO last year.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe denied last week that Molefe would be sent to parliament as an MP, something the opposition DA has now slammed as evidence that the party’s top leaders either do not know each other’s plans or are merely lying to South Africa.

The DA further says it’s just a matter of time before Molefe becomes the finance minister. DA MP John Steenhuisen said on Saturday that taking control of Treasury was the “last castle” standing in the way of President Jacob Zuma’s ongoing project of “state capture”.

Cde #BrianMolefe is a good standing member of Ward 29 in Hartebeespoortdam. pic.twitter.com/w8wFe4RALQ — ANC Bokone Bophirima (@MyANC_Bophirima) February 18, 2017