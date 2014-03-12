 
South Africa 12.3.2014 08:51 am

Tongue not missing from corpse – police

Image courtesy of Stock.xchng

Mpumalanga police on Wednesday denied a media report that a tongue had been stolen from a corpse at a private mortuary in Nelspruit.

“A post mortem was conducted yesterday [Tuesday] and the tongue is there,” said Colonel Leonard Hlathi.

“It is not missing. All the body parts are there.”

The New Age reported that Smanga Zwelithini Silinda’s family went to the mortuary on Sunday and found his tongue was missing.

The newspaper reported that Silinda’s funeral had to be postponed as a result of an investigation.

“When we arrived at the mortuary, the employees ordered us to remain outside for a while and later allowed us in,” Silinda’s mother Thandi Maseko was quoted as saying.

“We found my son’s mouth opened. We checked inside the mouth and discovered that the tongue was missing,” she reportedly said.

Sapa

