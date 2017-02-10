Malema ‘not feeling well’ after last night’s mayhem

One would think Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders would be used to the beatings, but it seems the chaos in parliament is starting to take its toll on the party’s CIC, Julius Malema. He took to Twitter on Friday morning to share with his followers that he was not feeling well after last night’s events.

“Morning, the body is refusing to carry me and as a result we can’t make it. It was a worthy action South Africa, indeed we shall overcome,” he said.

Last night, the EFF leader stood up in parliament and raised concerns about a cable tie that he confiscated from a police officer, urging speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete to investigate why they were in possession of such.

Morning, the body is refusing to carry me and as a result we can't make it. It was a worthy action South Africa, indeed we shall overcome. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 10, 2017

“Our security and our safety is important and it should be the concern of a caring speaker who’s not partisan. It is a serious issue raised by a Members of Parliament and we need you as our Head, to assure us that no cable ties will be used against Members of Parliament, including injections, they are having injections.

“If there is a possibility of pushing people out here, people are going to be injected with biological weapons here, which are brought by these security people here. So please reassure us that we are indeed safe in this parliament. We raise our concerns and issues without any fear or favour from the security apparatus.”

Also read: This year’s Sona ‘more violent’, a ‘recipe for disaster’, says expert

Being thrown out of parliament was not the end of the story for EFF MPs, as videos of them fighting with police outside parliament and later being picked up by an ambulance have emerged on social media.

Watch some of the videos below:

Here is the violent white shirt woman who seemed to wantonly, sadistically, beat up MPs for pleasure…#SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/hOT6PxQJAx — Justice Malala (@justicemalala) February 9, 2017

https://twitter.com/Barry_Roux/status/829793875531268096