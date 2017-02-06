Zuma, Ramaphosa to witness Nedlac agreement signing

President Jacob Zuma, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and cabinet ministers are expected to attend the signing of an agreement between Nedlac social partners to ensure labour stability on Tuesday, the presidency said on Monday.

The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) agreement, between government, unions, business and community sector, will be signed at a business lunch at the Grand West Casino in Goodwood, outside Cape Town.

“The agreements are the result of nearly two years of negotiations among the social partners in Nedlac, led by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa,” the president’s office said in a statement.

“They are a direct response to the call made by President Zuma in his State of the Nation Address on June 17, 2014, for social partners to deliberate on the state of the labour relations environment, and in particular to address low wages, wage inequality and violent and protracted strikes.”

– African News Agency

