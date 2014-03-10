WCape detective arrested

“The arrest was carried out today [Monday],” Moses Dlamini said in a statement.

“It is alleged that on February 21, the constable tried to arrest a robbery suspect in Kwanonqaba, Western Cape. The suspect stabbed the constable with a knife and ran away.”

The constable then called for backup and went to look for the man.

After finding him, it is alleged the constable assaulted the man.

“The victim was taken to Kwanonqaba CID offices where the groundsman also assaulted him,” Dlamini said.

His head was bashed against the brick walls of the office which led to severe head injuries. The man was taken by ambulance to George Schuur Hospital. He had brain, head and spinal injuries.

The pair were expected to appear at the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder.

Sapa