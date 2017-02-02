Three nabbed, one killed in various robberies in Tshwane

Three armed men targeting businesses in the west of Pretoria were arrested and another killed during an unrelated robbery this week.

A man was shot and killed in Hercules on Tuesday when he attempted to rob a Pakistani national outside his business on Van Der Hoff Street, Pretoria West.

The Pakistani and his co-worker returned to their business, Mudassar Trading, after depositing money at the bank, police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said on Wednesday.

“As they entered their business, a white Toyota stopped in front of the gate of the neighbouring business. Four men were in the car. Three got out while the driver remained in the vehicle,” she said.

The Pakistani dropped his co-worker at the gate while he drove up the driveway.

The three robbers forced their way through the gate and approached the Pakistani just as he stopped his vehicle, Selepe said.

“One of the robbers pointed at the Pakistani with a firearm and he retaliated. A shootout ensued between the two. The robber was shot and killed on the scene.”

The robber’s two accomplices returned to the Toyota and drove off.

According to a witness, one of the fleeing men was hiding his arm, which indicated he could have been wounded.

“A 9mm pistol with no number or manufacturer’s name was found under the body of the deceased robber, who was also wearing surgical gloves. A cellphone was also found in his pocket,” said Selepe.

Meanwhile, three Somali men, aged between 26 and 27, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a business robbery and murder of an Ethiopian national.

It is alleged that the trio entered a business on Monday, where they forcefully took one of the employees to point out the whereabouts of the owner, Selepe said.

“The Ethiopian owner was sleeping in the back room of the business.

“On arrival, the suspects shot the owner and fled the scene in a white vehicle.

“An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. Police responded to a tip-off and the suspects were arrested.

“An unlicensed firearm used during the offence was recovered. The vehicle used was also found in Sunnyside.”

