FS police seek relatives of pedestrian killed in accident

Police are looking for relatives of the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car in Bultfontein, Free State police said on Monday.

According to Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, on October 30 last year, at about 8.45pm, the 46-year-old driver of a red Toyota Yaris was travelling from Welkom to Bultfontein when he hit a pedestrian.

The motorist stopped to investigate and “called the Bultfontein police, as well as an ambulance”.

However, the pedestrian was certified dead on his way to the hospital.

“A case of culpable homicide was registered for further investigation,” Thakeng said. “Relatives of the deceased are wanted, as he has not been identified yet.”

According to Thakeng, the deceased was wearing black trousers, a yellow T-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information leading to the tracing of the relatives of the deceased can contact Detective Sergeant Tshabalala of Bultfontein Detective Services on 083 59 47168 or 051-853-1222 during office hours.

– African News Agency

