More Joburg city officials charged with corruption

Seven officials at the City of Joburg’s two licensing departments were on Thursday arrested for alleged corruption, the city said.

The latest arrests brings the number of those nabbed for alleged corruption to 15 as the city’s corruption-busting unit, led by former Gauteng Hawks boss Shadrack Sibiya, began cracking the whip last year.

“This brings the total number of licensing centre officials arrested to date to 15. The remaining 100 licensing officials who were identified in the forensic report will be arrested in coming weeks,” the city said in a statement on Thursday.

“We have also acted swiftly in ensuring that 72 of the allegedly corrupt licensing centre officials identified are suspended from their jobs. All 72 officials were given an opportunity to provide reasons as to why they should not be suspended, however, their reasons were found to be unsatisfactory. We hope to conduct the disciplinary hearings as soon as possible. Due legal process will be followed at all times.”

Four of the officials were arrested at Martindale licensing department, while the remaining three were from the Langlaagte department.

The new city administration, led by the Democratic Alliance’s Herman Mashaba, said it has identified 972 alleged fraudulent transactions valued at R14 million after taking over last year.

Mashaba said his administration would rid the city of corruption.

“I have made it clear that corruption is public enemy number one in Johannesburg. We will not rest until we rid this City of corrupt individuals who enrich themselves at the expense of our residents.”

Those arrested would appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court soon.