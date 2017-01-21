Two injured in Cape Town car crash

A woman was seriously injured and a man was less seriously injured when two cars collided in Govan Mbeki Road in Lansdowne, Cape Town, early on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 5am paramedics from ER24, Life Healthcare, and Metro EMS arrived on the scene, where they found two cars had collided head-on, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

A woman in one of the cars was seriously injured and the jaws-of-life had to be used to free her from the wreckage. A man in the same car sustained moderate injuries. Both were assessed and treated on the scene before they were transported to Groote Schuur Hospital, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)