 
menu
South Africa 21.1.2017 11:55 am

Two injured in Cape Town car crash

ANA
A woman was seriously injured and a man was less seriously injured when two cars collided in Govan Mbeki Road in Landsdowne, Cape Town, early on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24

A woman was seriously injured and a man was less seriously injured when two cars collided in Govan Mbeki Road in Landsdowne, Cape Town, early on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24

A woman in one of the cars was seriously injured and the jaws-of-life had to be used.

A woman was seriously injured and a man was less seriously injured when two cars collided in Govan Mbeki Road in Lansdowne, Cape Town, early on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 5am paramedics from ER24, Life Healthcare, and Metro EMS arrived on the scene, where they found two cars had collided head-on, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

A woman in one of the cars was seriously injured and the jaws-of-life had to be used to free her from the wreckage. A man in the same car sustained moderate injuries. Both were assessed and treated on the scene before they were transported to Groote Schuur Hospital, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Roodepoort scuba divers killed in horrific accident 23.7.2018
Pretoria North schoolboy injured in hit-and-run 23.7.2018
One dead, 14 injured in Malibongwe Drive pileup 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.