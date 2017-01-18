Eight foreign nationals employed by Joburg Theatre outed for fake permits

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on Wednesday said a forensic probe into the authenticity of special and asylum permits belonging to eight foreign nationals employed at the Joburg Theatre exposed the documents as either fraudulent or expired.

Mashaba said: “The investigation, conducted by Nexus Forensic Services, uncovered evidence showing that six asylum permits held by implicated employees were fraudulent, while two other permits were said to be have expired by early June 2016.”

He said a case of fraud has been opened with the South African Police Service (SAPS). The mayor also said those implicated would face disciplinary action.

Mashaba said he wrote to Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba to notify him of the contents of the report compiled by Nexus Forensic Services.

“I requested his department to take steps to detect and prevent criminal activities associated with illegally acquired immigration documents because this is not only a problem, which affects the City of Johannesburg.”

Mashaba said South Africa aimed to be a welcoming, safe and inclusive destination with bountiful opportunities for all.

“For us to realise this goal, the rule of law must be respected by all those within our borders.”

All employees of the City are required to be fit for purpose, abide by the country’s laws and conduct their work in good faith and with utmost honesty and integrity.

“This recent report affirms my conviction in the value behind conducting a skills audits for employees within the City whilst strengthening our effort to hunt down fraud and corruption, without fear or favour, where it had previously been allowed to flourish in the dark corners of the City,” said Mashaba.

He said the matter highlighted the need to strengthen the City’s recruitment processes with stronger security vetting.

“Since taking office, I have been inundated with cases alleging corruption, nepotism and fraud – lawlessness has for too long been allowed to be a part of the fabric of the City,” said the mayor of Johannesburg.

“I am determined to ensure that corruption and wrongdoing in the City is exposed and that those found guilty of wrongdoing face the full might of the law and that funds lost by the City through corruption are reclaimed for the benefit of our people.”

Mashaba said the City must create an environment that stimulates investment and job creation and ensures the fast-tracking of service delivery to our residents.

“Stripping the City of corrupt employees is the first step in achieving this goal.”