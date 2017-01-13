Five set to appear in court for unlicensed firearms in KZN

Three suspects were set to appear in the New Hanover Magistrates’ Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, police said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said Pietermaritzburg Public Order Police Task Team members, assisted by Pietermaritzburg North Crime Intelligence, conducted an operation at Dalton area on Thursday to trace unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“During the operation, they managed to seize six unlicensed firearms, including 2 x R5 rifles, a 9mm pistol, 2 x 303 rifles and a .38 special revolver and a total of 44 live ammunition,” Zwane said.

“One of the suspects was found with three firearms: R5 rifle, 303 rifle and 9mm pistol.”

The suspects were aged between 19 and 24 years.

Meanwhile, two other suspects were set to appear at Nhlanhleni Magistrates’ Court on Friday, also for possession of illegal firearms.

Zwane said the suspects were arrested by uThukela Cluster Intervention Team, which had conducted an operation in the Nhlanhleni, Pomeroy area.

“The officers were in the Ndanyana area, and they swooped on two houses. At the first premises, they arrested a 33-year-old suspect who was in possession of a pump action shotgun and five rounds of ammunition,” Zwane said.

Zwane said at the second premises, they arrested a 19-year-old suspect they found in possession of a 303 rifle and eight rounds of ammunition, a pump action shotgun with five rounds of ammunition, a 9mm pistol and two magazines with 17 rounds of ammunition.

All the firearms will be subject to ballistics testing.