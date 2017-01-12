ANC condemns Maimane’s visit to Israel

The ANC on Thursday said Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane’s visit to Israel confirmed suspicion that the official opposition supported the policies of the Jewish state, and undermined its stated support for self-determination for the Palestinian people.

“At a time when the world is increasingly standing up against Israel’s illegal settlements, including the United Nations Security Council, it is a pity that the DA is endorsing the Israeli regime instead of condemning its violations of international law,” African National Congress spokesman Zizi Kodwa said.

“The allegations that the Democratic Alliance is funded and controlled by apartheid Israel sympathisers seems to be true.”

Kodwa accused the DA of being disingenuous when it said it shared the ANC’s stance on Palestine, adding that the DA seemed condemned to remaining on the “wrong side of history”.

READ MORE: Maimane defies Zuma and goes to Israel

“The ANC not only supports a just and fair solution, but we also have for for several years attended, actively supported and organized international solidarity campaigns with the people of Palestine. We, unlike the DA, call out Israel for its racism against African refugees; we condemn Israel’s apartheid policies and its violations of international law including building of illegal settlements and the inhumane Gaza siege.”

Kodwa challenged the DA to denounce Israel publicly for inflicting “apartheid” on the Palestinian people, in order to prove that it indeed held the same views as the ANC.

The DA’s official position on the Palestine-Israel question is that it supports a two-state solution and peaceful coexistence with Jerusalem as the shared capital. It has described visits to the region by party leaders as fact-finding missions.

Maimane’s private visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories this week came just days after Zuma at the 105th anniversary of the birth of the ANC, reiterated the ruling party’s support for the Palestinian demand for self determination and discouraged South Africans from travelling to Israel.

A report in the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday on Maimane’s visit, quoted unnamed officials describing him as having “an open mind” on Isreal.

The visit comes shortly after Tshwana mayor Solly Msimanga visited Taiwan in a step denounced by Pretoria as a violation of its “One Taiwan” policy.

– African News Agency

