South Africa 6.3.2014 11:22 am

PE starts load shedding

Image courtesy stock.xchnge

A number of suburbs in Port Elizabeth will be without electricity until midday on Thursday, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said.

“The municipality is currently implementing a load shedding schedule as directed by Eskom,” it said in a statement.

The areas affected included New Brighton, Seaview, Walker Drive, Brickmakerskloof, Vuyisile Mini Square, Newton Park, and Linton Grange.

The full load shedding schedule was available on the municipality’s website, it said.

Eskom earlier announced power cuts were scheduled to last from 9am to 10pm across the country due to seven days of heavy rain leaving coal stocks wet.

Consumers were urged to switch off all non-essential appliances to reduce the impact of the power cuts.

Sapa

