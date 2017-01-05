Durban flying squad nabs five housebreaking suspects

The Durban Flying Squad has arrested five housebreaking suspects on Pendlebury Road, in Wentworth.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Priya Nunkumar said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday after their Volkswagen Polo vehicle vehicle was matched positively to a hijacked vehicle from the Chatsworth area. It is alleged that the suspects were identified as housebreaking suspects and were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and several live rounds of ammunition.

Nunkumar said the members of Durban Flying Squad were on highway patrol duty within the Ethekwini Inner South area when they noticed the vehicle on the road.

Nunkumar said: “The members pulled over the suspicious vehicle, searched the vehicle, and recovered the two firearms.”