ANCWL upset about extended hours to sell beer

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has warned it will not allow the party’s “January 8” historic event to be turned into a drinking spree after the Gauteng Liquor board (GLB) extended trading hours for selling beer for the weekend celebration.

In a statement issued late on Tuesday the ANCWL said as an integral part of the ANC “it will not allow this historic event to be viewed as drinking spree, which requires liquor trading hours to be relaxed by liquor boards”.

The Women’s League said it noted reports that GLB had indicated it would extend the liquor trading times to accommodate an influx of visitors expected in the Gauteng province for the ANC’s 105th anniversary.

The celebrations will take place at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, at the weekend.

“The primary aim of January 8 is for the ANC to reflect on successes and challenges of the previous year and outline the organisation’s programme for the current year,” said the ANCWL.

“Members and supporters of the ANC attend January 8 statement events to listen to the president of the ANC delivering the ANC NEC (national executive committee) statement, contrary to whatever is suggested by GLB narrative.”

The ANCWL said it would not allow “anyone or any institution” to attempt to drag the “good name and credibility” of the ANC through the mud.

“The narrative of portraying members and supporters of the ANC coming to January 8, as people who will require extra hours of purchasing liquor, is a blatant attempt to insult the principles and values the ANC stands for.”

The ANCWL appealed to the ANC-led provincial Gauteng government “under Premier Cde David Makhura to condemn this narrative by GLB which tarnishes in [sic] the good name of our glorious movement”.