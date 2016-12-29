Man breaks leg in accident

A man believed to be in his 40s broke his leg in a crash on the corner of Marion Avenue and Newport Avenue on Wednesday in KwaZulu-Natal, the Northglen News reports.

According to Marshall Security’s Kyle van Reenen, the man was rushed to a nearby hospital in a serious condition.

“The man was on a motorcycle and collided with another vehicle at the intersection. Unfortunately he broke his leg in the crash. It’s unclear how the accident occurred. The man was treated by Netcare 911 paramedics and the occupants of the other vehicle involved in the accident escaped injury,” he said.

“The biker was placed on to a specialised stretcher for suspected neck and spinal cord injuries, before he was transported by ambulance to Netcare Umhlanga Hospital for further care.”

– Caxton News Service

