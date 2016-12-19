Cops’ brother posted ‘suffocate racists’ comment

The Human Rights Commission has finalised its investigation into the policeman who allegedly posted racist remarks on social media, and found that those messages may not have been posted by the policeman himself, reports the Witbank News.
The Mpumalanga provincial manager of the Human Rights Commission, Eric Mokonyama, said the commission found that, on the balance of probabilities, there was a strong possibility the message may not have been posted by Sergeant Elvis Thabiso Sithole.
Sithole created a stir when he allegedly commented on a post on a radio station’s social media site, fuelling racism and bragging about how he suffocated what he called “this kind of racists”.
The radio station had shared a video of a motorist who was arrested after allegedly assaulting a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer and calling him the K-word.
The video went viral and Sithole allegedly posted:
“I normally suffocate a bit with a refuse bag this kind of racists before booking them in the holding cells, because it doesn’t leave any marks. They just become red and after doing the paperwork I lock them up and take the docket home so that no one can release them until they meet with the Honourable Magistrate in court on the next Court date.”
A screenshot of the remarks posted on social media earlier this year. Picture: Facebook
A series of posts followed and, when he was told that his posts were reported to his station commander, his reaction was, “Great news indeed…”
In an explanation he offered his superiors and the commission, Sithole said he was surprised when, on May 6, he read how the “white” social media users insulted him.
“I checked those comments up until I found where the conversation started.”
He said he confronted his brother who told him he was angered by the comments of the “whites” who were not condemning the behaviour of the racists motorist but blaming it on police action.
His brother, Dumisani Sithole, apologised for getting his brother into trouble.
– Caxton News Service
Cop in hot water over 'suffocate racists' comment
Read the full comment here:
