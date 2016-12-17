Sanco pleads with drivers after horror crash

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has appealed to road users to play their part in road safety to reduce the carnage on public roads.

This follows a horrific accident in which 10 people died when a minibus taxi and a bakkie collided on the R726 between Zastron and Sterkspruit in the Free State.

“We are saddened by the horrendous crash and call on authorities to increase visibility and intensify zero-tolerance law enforcement throughout the festive season,” Sanco national spokesman Jabu Mahlangu said on Saturday.

He conveyed condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the crash and wished those who were injured a speedy recovery. He also urged motorists to exercise caution and vigilance.

“Those who are travelling long distances should rest after every two hours of driving to avoid fatigue. One death on our roads is a death too many.”

According to Free State emergency services spokesman Sipho Towa, the taxi caught fire and five of its occupants were burnt beyond recognition.

“Ten people were declared dead on the scene, two were critically injured, and then two suffered moderate injuries and they were transported to hospital for further medical treatment,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)