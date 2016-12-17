Court sentences rifle thief to house arrest

A military officer who stole a ceremonial R-5 rifle because he wanted to protect himself against a loan shark will be home for Christmas after the North Gauteng High Court replaced his four-year prison term with correctional supervision.

A regional magistrate in July last year sentenced Sibusiso Xulu, 29, to four years’ imprisonment for stealing the rifle, but two high court judges have now replaced his sentence with three years’ correctional supervision, which he will spend under house arrest.

Xulu will also have to do 16 hours of community service per month by performing cleaning services at an Atteridgeville hospital. He will attend various programmes, must submit himself to monitoring and may not use alcohol or drugs.

Acting Judge Sheldon Magardie and Judge Pierre Rabie said although the theft of a fully automatic rifle was a very serious crime – even more so when a member of the SANDF was the culprit – the sentence of imprisonment was, in the circumstances of the case, not only harsh and disproportionate, but struck one with a sense of shock.

Evidence was presented during the trial that about two firearms were stolen from the defence force per month, despite strict security measures.

Xulu was issued with the R5 rifle for a practice session for a parade, but drew a second rifle which he placed in the boot of his vehicle. He made a false entry in the register about the second rifle – that was used only for parades and could not fire live rounds.

He had told a probation officer he had promised his parents that he would build them a house the moment he started working, but he ended up in financial debt, which he could not repay.

He borrowed R10 000 from a loan shark, but was threatened when he could not repay. He decided to protect himself against the loan shark with the rifle.

Xulu immediately admitted his guilt when he was confronted about the missing rifle, which was recovered by the SANDF. He told the probation officer he regretted his actions.

His supervisor described him as a good, quiet person who enjoyed his work and was one of his best employees.

Judge Marardie said with appropriate conditions, correctional supervision was best.

