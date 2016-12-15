 
menu
South Africa 15.12.2016 11:18 am

Three alleged cop killers nabbed

ANA
Image credit: ThinkStock

Image credit: ThinkStock

The trio were nabbed in Kraaifontein, in the Western Cape.

Three suspects aged between 21 and 22 linked to the murder of Constable Mziwonke Siwisa, 35, have been arrested, said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Constable Siwisa, who was stationed at the Sea Border Unit at Table Bay Harbour, was shot dead while on his way to work on Monday. His service pistol was stolen.

In a statement late on Wednesday Captain Lloyd Ramovha said: “A joint operation by the Hawks and SAPS (SA Police Service) has landed three suspects behind bars on Wednesday.”

Ramovha said the trio were nabbed in Kraaifontein, Bloekombos.

“One illegal handgun with a filed-off serial number was seized, it is due to be subjected to ballistic tests to determine whether it is linked to other crimes.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Kuilsrivier Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 19. They will face charges of murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and armed robbery with aggravating circumstances.

African News Agency (ANA)

More news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
‘Somebody has to talk somewhere in this case’ 10.7.2018
Busy week ahead for Duduzane Zuma 6.7.2018
Man pays R600k to Soweto woman for fake R13m prize 29.6.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.