Three alleged cop killers nabbed

Three suspects aged between 21 and 22 linked to the murder of Constable Mziwonke Siwisa, 35, have been arrested, said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Constable Siwisa, who was stationed at the Sea Border Unit at Table Bay Harbour, was shot dead while on his way to work on Monday. His service pistol was stolen.

In a statement late on Wednesday Captain Lloyd Ramovha said: “A joint operation by the Hawks and SAPS (SA Police Service) has landed three suspects behind bars on Wednesday.”

Ramovha said the trio were nabbed in Kraaifontein, Bloekombos.

“One illegal handgun with a filed-off serial number was seized, it is due to be subjected to ballistic tests to determine whether it is linked to other crimes.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Kuilsrivier Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 19. They will face charges of murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and armed robbery with aggravating circumstances.

– African News Agency (ANA)

More news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.