South Africa 13.12.2016 09:52 am

Kempton Park traffic chaos as car ends up in hole

CNS reporter
The car which took a nose dive into the hole on Zuurfontein Road. Picture: Brenda Short.

A section of the road collapsed after a pipe burst at about 4am.

For the second time in recent weeks, a car has ended up in a huge hole in one of Kempton Park’s roads – and again the hole has been caused by a burst water pipe, reports the Kempton Express.

A section of Zuurfontein Road at the Parkland Drive intersection in Esther Park had caved after a pipe burst at about 4am.

The road had been blocked travelling south towards Spartan, causing absolute traffic chaos. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Residents of Esther Park have been left without water.

On November 3, a similar incident happened on Isando Road when a bakkie drove into a huge hole that just looked like a huge puddle in the road.

