South Africa 6.12.2016 06:06 am

Limpopo MEC, Zuma’s biggest fan in bitter pay dispute

Ngwako Modjadji
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs; Des Van Rooyen, Makoma Makhurupetje, Tshireke Mathibe, Jackson Mafuzwai and Chief Mbangiseni Masia during a meeting with traditional leaders to discuss Vuwani protests on May 10, 2016 in Limpopo, South Africa. An inter-ministerial task team met with community leaders in order to map a way forward and bring stability in the violence plagued area of Vuwani. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu)

Sefofa is accusing the MEC of refusing to pay him for services rendered.

A war of words has erupted between Limpopo MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs, Makoma Makhurupetje, and one of President Jacob Zuma’s biggest supporters, Steven “Malo A Botsheba” Sefofa, over money.

At the centre of the wrangle is that the department of cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs is refusing to pay Sefofa for services rendered.

Musician and businessperson Sefofa said he was appointed telephonically by Makhurupetje to do loud-hailing in Bolobedu during the visit by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des Van Rooyen in Bolobedu to officially inform the Modjadji Traditional Authority about the recognition of the Queenship of the Balobedu tribe earlier this year.

“I used my fleet of cars. I was told to contact Greater Letaba Municipality municipal manager Gloria Mashaba for payment,” Sefofa said.

Malo-A-Botsheba, well-known musician, businessperson and ANC supporter, says President Jacob Zuma is not going anywhere. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“Mashaba sent me an e-mail asking me to submit an invoice.

“I sent my invoice and am still waiting to be paid.”

He said he charged the department R200 000. Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, Mashaba confirmed she sent Sefofa an e-mail.

But a frustrated Sefofa vowed to “fight to the bitter end” until he got his money.

The renowned king of the kwasa-kwasa dance said Makhurupetje, who is also the ANC’s deputy secretary, told him to stop stalking her.

But an irate Sefofa said: “How am I stalking her when I demand to be paid?”

