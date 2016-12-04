Man drowns at Amanzimtoti beach

A man, believed to be in his 30s, drowned in a rock pool at Amanzimtoti beach, south of Durban, late on Sunday afternoon, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

Shortly after 6pm paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found lifeguards performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

“Paramedics from ER24 assisted. Sadly, despite the efforts of the rescuers they were unable to revive him. He was later declared dead by ER24 paramedics.

“According to bystanders on the scene, the man was sitting on rocks when he was swept over by waves. Lifeguards managed to retrieve him from the water and initiated CPR,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)