Four killed, one critical in N1 Free State crash

Four people died and one was critically injured when two cars collided head-on on the N1 about 3km before the Kroonvaal Toll Plaza in the Free State on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene at about 1.30pm where they found the one car in the middle of the highway. The other car was found several metres off the road in a nearby veld, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“One person was found with fatal injuries in the vehicle standing in the veld. Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene. A critically injured occupant from the same vehicle was rushed to Parys Hospital by another private service.”

Three men were found with fatal injuries in the car on the highway. There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on the scene. The cause of the collision was not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)