Salga’s role as an advocate for local govt to be strengthened – Tau

Newly elected South African Local Government Association (Salga) president Parks Tau says the association’s new approach will be to rigorously advance the rights of local government to enable the sector to deliver services to the people.

Speaking at the Salga national conference in Sandton, Joburg, Tau said the new term would see Salga becoming the protector to enforce the rights of local government much more robustly. It would constructively intervene where the existing overall system blocked delivery by local government.

The association would focus on legislative and fiscal policy and institutional aspects that impede the sphere from functioning.

“To do so, we will strengthen Salga’s role as an advocate for local government by positioning local government at the centre of our cooperative governance system through progressive policy, legislative and regulatory reforms to ensure a more conducive framework for local government to execute the developmental mandate,” he said.

The new leadership would pursue greater fiscal equity, revenue enhancement and financial sustainability of municipalities and defend their discretion and right to govern the affairs of their communities on their own initiative.

Tau commended his predecessor, Thabo Manyoni, and his NEC for the unity and cohesion they inculcated over the last five years. Both Tau and Minister of Local Government Des van Rooyen praised outgoing Salga leaders for obtaining four consecutive clean audits and averaging over 90% performance against predetermined objectives.

“Manyoni’s legacy is unquestionable and will forever be treasured in our records,” Tau said.

Outlining Salga’s Strategic Framework 2017-2022, the association’s CEO, Xolile George, said they acknowledged the massive progress made by local government in delivering basic services and appreciated the challenges the sector still faced.

He said the document focused on easing people’s access in towns and cities through smooth service provision.

