 
menu
South Africa 2.3.2014 12:31 pm

Over 700 arrested in North West

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark.

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark.

North West police arrested 776 people in the past week for a range of crimes including rape, assault, shoplifting and illegal drugs, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said five people were arrested for murder; 12 for rape, 162 for common assault; 44 for residential burglaries; 32 for shoplifting, 21 for driving under the influence of liquor, 36 for possession of suspected stolen property.

Drug-related crimes got 47 people nabbed; 13 for robbery with aggravating circumstances and 89 people were arrested for being undocumented migrants.

Items that will go into the police’s evidence rooms include dagga and dagga plants, four vehicles, six cellphones, five firearms, five knives as well as various drugs and illegal cigarettes.

Most have already appeared in court, while others are expected to appear on Monday.

Sapa

Related Stories
‘Jealous’ boyfriend allegedly kills partner’s ‘lover’ 23.7.2018
Over 20,000 drunk driving cases pending due to forensic lab backlogs 22.7.2018
Four arrested in multimillion-rand abalone bust 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.