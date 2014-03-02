Over 700 arrested in North West

Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said five people were arrested for murder; 12 for rape, 162 for common assault; 44 for residential burglaries; 32 for shoplifting, 21 for driving under the influence of liquor, 36 for possession of suspected stolen property.

Drug-related crimes got 47 people nabbed; 13 for robbery with aggravating circumstances and 89 people were arrested for being undocumented migrants.

Items that will go into the police’s evidence rooms include dagga and dagga plants, four vehicles, six cellphones, five firearms, five knives as well as various drugs and illegal cigarettes.

Most have already appeared in court, while others are expected to appear on Monday.

– Sapa