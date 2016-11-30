No councillor must chow our money, says Ramaphosa

Nobody was left in any doubt that corruption will not be tolerated by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Addressing the elective conference of the SA Local Government Association (Salga) in Sandton on Tuesday, Ramaphosa strongly condemned graft, especially at local government level.

He said the country deserved councillors who were not corrupt and councillors who were responsive to the needs of the people.

The country should reach a stage where corruption was not associated with councillors, and vice versa.

“No councillor must ever again be accused of ‘chowing our money’,” he said referring to accusations by communities that councillors are mismanaging, abusing and embezzling public funds.

Ramaphosa said councillors at local level must be able to interpret the budget of the finance minister and be able to tell how their local decisions impacted on the national economy and the GDP of the country.

ALSO READ: EFF may be smelling blood with plan to vote Zuma out

“We want councillors who are capable, who understand public finances, who have experience in management and have a firm grasp of the theory and practice of governance,” Ramaphosa said.

He said councillors must always try to improve their skills and expand their knowledge because the government wanted councillors who focused all their efforts and talents on the economic development of their areas and the provision of quality services to their people.

“We want councillors who are worthy of the trust the people have placed in them. After all, you are the voice of our people, you are the champions of their interests. You are their chosen representatives and their loyal servants,” he said.

Ramaphosa said provinces and local government representatives must prioritise programmes that benefit the people and make a difference in their lives. He said that, starting today, “let us build the society we aspire to be by 2030”.

“This term of local government must be characterised by dedicated local leadership that responds to the urgent challenges facing our communities,” Ramaphosa said.

“We look to this cohort of councillors to exemplify everything our people expect of their public representatives. We want councillors who are accountable and responsive. No task must be too great and no resident’s concern too trivial. They must be honest, trustworthy and uphold the highest standards of ethical behaviour,” he added.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.