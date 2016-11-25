Zuma extends condolences on passing of Kito Petrus ‘Ten-Ten’ Nzimande

President Jacob Zuma on Friday expressed “deep sadness and extended his heartfelt condolences” on the passing of South African football legend Kito Petrus Nzimande, who was affectionately known by fans as “Ten-Ten”.

The footnball legend passed away on Tuesday, 22 November 2016.

“The country has lost one of the most celebrated and respected football legends that South Africa has ever produced. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the Nzimande family, relatives and all in the football fraternity. May his soul rest in peace,” the President said in a statement.

Nzimande will be remembered for his terrific wizardry skills in the football field in the 1970s. Ten Ten played as a defensive midfielder and a centre back for then newly formed Kaizer XI which was later named Kaizer Chiefs.