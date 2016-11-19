Zuma has confessed to his guilt – Mpofu

EFF national chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu started a debate on Friday afternoon with a tweet endorsing a damning implication against President Jacob Zuma contained in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

Mpofu claimed that President Zuma had inadvertently confessed to breaking the law while giving a televised speech.

He was probably referring to the fact that in Zuma’s speech he said that the wealthy were buying ANC comrades as if they were buying jackets. “They are walking around with R1 million cash for bribes.”

Zuma also said that he had knowledge of who was stealing from the public purse – but instead of doing anything about it, he told the crowd that he was “just watching them. I know them.”

He was speaking mainly in isiZulu at an ANC cadres’ forum in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night, where he attempted to deflect from accusations of his own alleged theft and corruption by saying that “they have investigated me all over but they are finding nothing because I’m not doing anything”.

He failed to mention that he has spent the past decade avoiding 783 charges of corruption.

However, if he has knowledge of corruption, he is obligated to report it.

The president also told the cadres that criticism of him would only make him stronger, eNCA reported.

He mocked the opposition for their many failed votes of no confidence against him in parliament.

“When people are sitting in government, there are issues that will arise because of how they govern. People will have different opinions and, as a result, some of these governments become dismantled. Others change their course. Even people who fought together in the trenches become enemies. When those issues arise, they test your character,” Zuma said.

It was his second speech since the release of the public protector report.

However, Mpofu believes there’s more to the speech than initially met the eye.

Madonsela had raised the concern – which will need to be investigated by a judicial commission of inquiry – that Zuma was made aware of his friends the Guptas’ alleged attempts to bribe members of his Cabinet.

According to the laws governing all public officials, Zuma was meant to report the matter and have it investigated the moment he became aware of it. However, it appears he simply ignored it. He will need to prove that ANC MP Vytjie Mentor was lying when she claimed she told him that the Guptas had allegedly tried to influence Cabinet appointments. They did the same thing, allegedly, by promising Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas the finance minister job.

When Madonsela tried to ask the president questions about the matter, he refused to answer and later attempted to interdict her report by claiming she hadn’t given him enough of a chance to state his side. One Twitter user, however, accused the senior counsel advocate, Mpofu, of “delivering verdicts” on Twitter when the case against Zuma was “mere suspicion”.

He said it would be difficult to prove that Zuma was actually “aware” of the fact that the Guptas had allegedly been trying to buy and influence their way into hiring and firing ministers.

Mpofu, however, was having none of it and advised @MxolisiBob to look up the legal definition of a confession, which he maintained the president had offered the country during his speech.

Mpofu turned to sarcasm when challenged to provide further details about the supposed confession. Another Twitter user, Ma-Bee, shared Mpofu’s view that the president had allegedly admitted in a televised speech to having known about wrongdoing and “confessed” to doing nothing about it.

Mpofu has taken up numerous cases against the state, the most prominent perhaps being that of the families affected by the Marikana massacre.

