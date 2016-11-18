Wits management agrees with students on two exams sittings

The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) management on Friday said it had reached an agreement with student leaders to have two sittings for examinations.

Answering questions regarding the matter, Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said: “There will be two sittings for the examinations consisting of the current sitting and a second sitting in December/January, depending on the faculty.”

This comes after former student leader Mcebo Dlamini requested the University to organise two sittings for students who were ready for examinations and those who were still traumatised by the protests.

Mcebo made the request soon after he was released on bail last week. He faces charges related to Fees Must Fall protests.

On Friday, Patel said Wits reached an agreement with students that exams and university activities would not be disturbed.

Patel said students could choose to write in the first or second sitting, but they must apply for the second sitting to allow for proper planning and scheduling.

Students who are unable to write their examination due to illness or for other reasons should submit their applications for the second sitting within the three-day period following the examination.

Patel said students who had already applied for deferred examinations would automatically be allowed to participate in the second sitting in December/January, depending on the faculty. Both sittings are said to be subject to the same rules.

“Both parties believe that this understanding is in the best interests of students and staff,” said Patel.

The exams started on November 3 and will be completed at the end of November.