 
menu
South Africa 27.2.2014 09:41 am

Man shot dead at KwaMashu Hostel

Image courtesy of Stock.xchng

Image courtesy of Stock.xchng

A man was killed in a shoot-out with police at the KwaMashu hostel on Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Members of the national intervention unit deployed at the hostel were attacked when they confronted three men allegedly stealing a car at the hostel in the early hours, said Colonel Jay Naicker.

“Police stopped the vehicle and confronted them. The three men then fled on foot with police officers chasing them. It is alleged that the suspects then opened fire on the police officers.”

He said police returned fire and one of the men was shot dead. The other two men managed to flee during the shoot-out.

“A 9mm firearm was found on the deceased suspect. One of the suspects’ cellphone was also recovered in the stolen motor vehicle.”

He said the car, a Toyota Corolla, was recovered and returned to the lawful owner.

None of the officers were wounded during the shooting.

Police were deployed to KwaMashu following the shooting of three National Freedom Party members last week, one of whom died, as well as the killing of an Inkatha Freedom Party member.

– Sapa

Related Stories
Fiancée joins alleged killer pastor as murder accused 23.7.2018
Pretoria husband ‘admitted’ to disposing of wife’s body 23.7.2018
WATCH: Fight that led to ‘racist’ Middelburg murder caught on CCTV 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.