Man shot dead at KwaMashu Hostel

Members of the national intervention unit deployed at the hostel were attacked when they confronted three men allegedly stealing a car at the hostel in the early hours, said Colonel Jay Naicker.

“Police stopped the vehicle and confronted them. The three men then fled on foot with police officers chasing them. It is alleged that the suspects then opened fire on the police officers.”

He said police returned fire and one of the men was shot dead. The other two men managed to flee during the shoot-out.

“A 9mm firearm was found on the deceased suspect. One of the suspects’ cellphone was also recovered in the stolen motor vehicle.”

He said the car, a Toyota Corolla, was recovered and returned to the lawful owner.

None of the officers were wounded during the shooting.

Police were deployed to KwaMashu following the shooting of three National Freedom Party members last week, one of whom died, as well as the killing of an Inkatha Freedom Party member.

