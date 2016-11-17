Maimane slated for ‘inciting mob justice against racist whites’

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has found himself in the firing line of those who feel a tweet of his is inciting violence against Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson, the two white farmers who assaulted Victor Rethabile Mlotshwa by forcing him into a brown coffin at JM De Beer Boerdery earlier this month.

Taking to Twitter after the two farmers’ appearance at the Middelburg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Maimane posted a meme with the caption:”Waiting for the two # coffincase people who act in despicable manner against the South Africa we ought to build. Racism must be destroyed.”

Waiting for the two #coffincase people who act in despicable manner against the South Africa we ought to build. Racism must be destroyed. pic.twitter.com/CfIc23ElDT — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 16, 2016

While some of his followers commended him for speaking out against racism, most felt that the meme he posted was highly inappropriate, as it incited mob justice.

“You are very disappointing for an opposition leader posting this,” said one of his followers.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to suggest people should pick up rocks to fight anything.”

“You’re a leader, act like one and promote faith in our justice system that those people will be brought to book, not through stoning.”

“The support of vigilantism is not something anyone should poke fun at. He’s at risk of undoing great work.”

“I would prefer him not to incite ambushing others with rocks. So, ja, it’s exposed me as someone who doesn’t like violence.”

These were just some of the comments he received from his followers, while others said they were not surprised.

“Bravo, Mmusi. You are now being retweeted by the hateful EFF. You have shown either poor judgment or your true colours.”

Those who supported him said the meme was just a visual representation of his feelings towards the act, not that he would actually pick up rocks and stone the two farmers.

In fact, his supporters slammed his critics for being quick to condemn the meme when they had not themselves spoken out against the coffin assault.

“Did you tweet your outrage at Victor’s video? Yet you’re fast to condone a meme… a meme,” said one of his followers.

The DA leader has not replied to any of the comments he received from his followers.

The two farmers appeared in court on Wednesday and withdrew their applications for bail in apparent fear of the angry community of Middelburg.

