Customs officials arrested for smuggling cocaine worth R2m

Two customs officials from OR Tambo International Airport were arrested for smuggling cocaine worth R2 million, police said on Wednesday.

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the suspects aged 29 and 35 allegedly smuggled an suitcase, which arrived on a flight from Brazil on Sunday afternoon. They then left it at the international arrival hall security passenger exit gate.

Unbeknownst to the customs officials, members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) had them under observation.

“Hawks’ Organised Crime Unit members kept observation on the suspects and confronted them as they made their way to the exit gate,” Mulamu said.

The members opened and searched the suite case and approximately 6kg of cocaine worth an estimated R2 million was recovered wrapped with clothing.

Police said suspects will soon appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court for dealing in cocaine, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.