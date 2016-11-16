Four suspects in W Cape court after R3m abalone bust

Two Chinese men, aged 23 and 39, as well as two South African men, aged 37 and 40, are expected to appear in the Robertson Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing charges under the Marine Resources Act after police seized 15,586 units of dried abalone at a farm in Bonnievale.

On Tuesday, police estimated the value of the abalone at over R3 million.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries department called on Cape Town’s K9 Unit for assistance at an allegedly illegal abalone processing facility.

Van Wyk said when the unit arrived at the farm and the police dog responded positively to abalone. Abalone in the process of drying as well as equipment were seized.