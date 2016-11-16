 
menu
South Africa 16.11.2016 08:14 am

Four suspects in W Cape court after R3m abalone bust

ANA
FILE PICTURE: Abalone in plastic bags. Picture: William McIntosh/Gallo Images

FILE PICTURE: Abalone in plastic bags. Picture: William McIntosh/Gallo Images

Abalone in the process of drying as well as equipment were seized.

Two Chinese men, aged 23 and 39, as well as two South African men, aged 37 and 40, are expected to appear in the Robertson Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing charges under the Marine Resources Act after police seized 15,586 units of dried abalone at a farm in Bonnievale.

On Tuesday, police estimated the value of the abalone at over R3 million.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries department called on Cape Town’s K9 Unit for assistance at an allegedly illegal abalone processing facility.

Van Wyk said when the unit arrived at the farm and the police dog responded positively to abalone. Abalone in the process of drying as well as equipment were seized.

Related Stories
Four arrested in multimillion-rand abalone bust 21.7.2018
More than 5 000 suspects arrested in Western Cape since May 19.7.2018
DA to march for military intervention to solve crime in Western Cape 18.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.