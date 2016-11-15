Malema’s slaughter comments ‘wrong and barbaric’, says eThekwini mayor

Statements by Economic Freedom Fighters’ leader Julius Malema that whites were not to be immediately slaughtered were wrong and barbaric, eThekwini Metro Municipal mayor Zandile Gumede said on Tuesday.

Gumede, speaking at the sod-turning ceremony in Durban where a monument to mark the arrival in 1860 of indentured Indian slaves is to be built, said there was a dire need to heal racial divisions between the country’s various race groups.

“Some of the statements that are made by a leader of EFF about white slaughtering are wrong and barbaric. We strongly condemn the irresponsible statement by Mr Malema. Such statements can plant seeds of racial divisions,” she said.

Malema made the comments after appearing in the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court last week on two charges of violating the Rituous Assemblies Act of 1957 for urging land invasions.

Speaking after his brief court appearance, Malema said: “When whites arrived in South Africa, they had committed “a black genocide” when blacks were dispossessed of their land.

“They found peaceful Africans here. They killed them. They slaughtered them like animals. We are not calling for the slaughtering of white people, at least for now. What we are calling for is the peaceful occupation of the land and we don’t owe anyone an apology for that.”

His remarks prompted a number of complaints to be lodged with the SA Human Rights Commission, including by the Democratic Alliance and Afriforum.

The African National Congress has largely kept silent on his comments with ANC secretary Super Zuma simply saying that Malema must answer his case in court.

Gumede said that Indians and Africans had worked together to defeat the apartheid regime.

“We must end the divisions that were formed by apartheid government. Some of the divisions were through separate development. We must never, ever allow divisions to resurface. The apartheid government tried and failed to cause divisions. In our days we see elements that are trying to divide us.”

