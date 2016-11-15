Berning tells Abrahams he couldn’t handle the Gordhan pressure

Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Mthandazo “Berning” Ntlemeza reportedly accused the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Advocate Shaun Abrahams, of caving in to public pressure by withdrawing fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and two former SA Revenue Service (Sars) officials.

EWN has reported that a series of letters that reveal a heated exchange between the two justice officials show that the day before Abrahams announced the withdrawal of the charges, Ntlemeza sent him a letter expressing his anger and accused him of not acting in good faith.

Ntlemeza, known as a staunch backer of President Jacob Zuma, also complained that there was “a deliberate propaganda machinery unleashed to gain public sympathy for the accused and he expressed his deep and extreme concern about Abrahams’s willingness to receive representations”, according to EWN.

The letters were included in Abrahams’ high court application launched by civil society organisations Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation to have Abrahams suspended as the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

The application is expected to be heard by a full Bench of the North Gauteng High Court next week.

The NDPP withdrew fraud charges against Gordhan along with those against fellow former Sars officials Oupa Magashula and Ivan Pillay, last month after much public scrutiny and resistance from society groups.

The minister had been controversially charged with fraud for approving early retirement for Pillay and then rehiring him as a consultant.

The NPA had previously said that investigations into the charges were complete and it had a strong case, but that turned out not to be the case and they dropped the matter a day before it was meant to be heard.

Marches were planned for Tshwane, where the case was meant to be heard. Despite the charges being dropped, the marches went ahead anyway.

Gordhan has consistently denied any wrongdoing.