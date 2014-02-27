IFP-NFP leaders meeting on ice

The two leaders were to meet this week in an attempt to address the violence between supporters of their political parties. A delegation of senior members from both parties will meet instead, NFP secretary-general Nhlanhla Kubisa said.

Last week, Buthelezi and Magwaza-Msibi both confirmed they would hold talks aimed at ending the political violence implicating supporters of the two political parties.

However, Buthelezi later issued a statement berating Magwaza-Msibi for making “inflammatory statements”.

“I have taken note of statements made in the media by the NFP leader, Mrs kaMagwaza-Msibi, after the tragic death of an NFP member this weekend. Mrs kaMagwaza-Msibi has made it known that she feels disrespected by the leadership of other parties, and she believes that such disrespect foments political violence.

Buthelezi said her statement that NFP members are “being mown down” was ill-advised. “It stirs up anger for the sake of scoring political points. But it is a deadly practice,” Buthelezi said.

Tension between the IFP and NFP dates back to 2010 when Magwaza-Msibi, then IFP chairperson, quit after a bruising internal struggle that pitted the hardcore loyalists with a faction that had wanted her to succeed the 84-year-old Buthelezi, who has been at the helm since the formation of the party in 1975.

Magwaza-Msibi, who left the IFP along with thousands of IFP supporters, formed the NFP. The two parties have been at loggerheads ever since.

This week an IFP Youth Brigade leader in KwaMashu, Sifiso Vincent Khumalo, appeared in the Ntunzuma Magistrate’s Court in connection with last week’s shooting of two NFP supporters, Nomusa Nhlenyama and Zama Sithole, at KwaMashu hostel. That was soon followed by the killing of another NFP leader, Ntombi Mzila, 48. A few days later, IFP Women’s Brigade branch leader Nonhlanhla Biyela was also shot there.