South Africa 14.11.2016 04:26 pm

New deadline for Lesotho permits

Larry Bentley
Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba. Picture: GCIS

Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba. Picture: GCIS

South African home affairs have offered Lesotho nationals living and working in South Africa an extended grace period to allow applicants more time to apply for a Lesotho Special Permit (LSP) by December 31, Zululand Observer reports.

The department has also gone the extra mile to make the application process more convenient and easier.

Applicants now only need to visit the application centre once and not twice, as was the case previously.

The new process is expected to considerably save applicants’ time.

READ MORE: Lesotho Special Permits come to an end

Basotho are urged not to wait till the last minute to apply for this permit and should visit the nearest VFS Global-operated application centre as soon as possible.

There are limited appointments available each day and early application will help to avoid disappointment.

There will be no further extensions given, and the department of home affairs has indicated that following the grace period, Basotho living in South Africa illegally will be deported.

The LSP, first announced in January, seeks to make provision for the estimated 400 000 Basotho residents, said to be living in South Africa, to attain legal status.

– Caxton News Service 

 

