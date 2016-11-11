Rudely awoken by hijackers

On Tuesday, 8 November, the victim parked his car on the side of the road in Kagiso in the West Rand and fell asleep, Krugersdorp News reports.

When he woke up, he saw a man pointing a firearm at him while two others were attempting to get into his car. They allegedly pulled him out of his car, searched his pockets and stole his wallet.

The suspects sped off in the car, a Toyota sedan with registration number DZ10NV GP, and have not been seen since.

“We are warning people not to make themselves more vulnerable to hijackers by playing into their hands.

Let us stop parking alongside the road or in open spaces at night as that puts our lives in extreme danger,” said Kagiso Police Station spokesperson Warrant Officer Solomon Sibiya.

Kagiso police are appealing to members of the public to assist them in tracking down the suspects and recovering the car. If you have any information, call Kagiso Police on 011 696 9059.