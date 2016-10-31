 
South Africa 31.10.2016 04:25 pm

Sanco calls for heads to roll over Gordhan prosecution

ANA
National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams during a press briefing, 31 October 2016, NPA head Office, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Ruling party’s alliance partner made this call as a result of the cost the fiasco has had on the economy.

The South African National Civics Organisation (Sanco), an alliance partner of the ruling party, on Monday joined the growing chorus of calls for an inquiry to be established to determine the fitness of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss, Shaun Abrahams, and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) head, Berning Ntlemeza to hold office.

“The shocking move is not only an act of cowardice, it has created a crisis of legitimacy for the prosecution body and the criminal justice system, as well as a cloud of conspiracy that is hanging over both institutions,” Sanco national spokesman, Jabu Mahlangu, said.

ALSO READ: Abrahams missed a golden opportunity – Mpofu

Mahlangu also welcomed the announcement by Abrahams that charges would be dropped.

“It has unfortunately cemented perceptions that organs of state might be used to settle political scores and that factionalism could have been behind the spurious charges that were leveled against trio with the Minister of Finance as the primary target to advance a myopic political agenda.”

Mahlangu called for heads to roll as a result of the cost the fiasco has had on the economy.

“The economic turnaround plan was nearly compromised as a result of the reckless actions that cost our economy much in terms of investor confidence and efforts to avoid a credit downgrade that will hurt the poor,” he said.

African News Agency

